See it: Giants’ full 2023 NFL draft class
The 2023 NFL draft has officially come and gone and after multiple trades, the New York Giants ended up with seven total picks.
With those picks, the Giants came away with multiple Day 1 starters, a few role players, and several depth guys. Overall, general manager Joe Schoen addressed most of the team’s remaining needs and significantly improved their roster overall.
Here’s a quick look at the Giants’ entire 2023 draft class:
