See it: Giants bringing back classic blue uniforms

Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants will pay homage to their historic past during two legacy games this coming season.

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and the Washington Commanders in Week 13, the Giants will break out their classic red, white and blue uniforms coupled with the legendary navy “GIANTS” helmets (white facemask and all).

To help announce the return of these historic gems, the Giants recruited both running back Saquon Barkley and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.

Check it out:

The one and only change to the legacy attire will come in the form of stitch embroidering on the inside collar of the jerseys where it will read, “Once a Giant, always a Giant.”

In addition to the uniforms, the Giants will also transform MetLife Stadium into Giants Stadium during those two games with throwback banners, branding, colors and Super Bowl XXI endzones.

During each of these two legacy games, the Giants will treat attending fans to throwback gameday pennant giveaways (first 30,000 fans). Other exclusive content will also be made available.

