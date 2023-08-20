See it: Giants’ Brian Daboll snaps picture with doppelganger

On Friday night, ahead of the team’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a familiar face was seen walking around MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll — or at least someone who looked eerily similar to him.

The man’s name was Barry Musolf. He is a long-time Giants fan who unintentionally shares a striking resemblance to Daboll, so much so that Musolf’s in-laws purchased him a t-shirt featuring the large, smiling face of Daboll himself.

Musolf quickly went viral prior to kickoff due to his likeness.

This is Barry Musolf. Not the real Brian Daboll. His in-laws got him that shirt because, well, you know … pic.twitter.com/IIccQeObvh — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 18, 2023

But Musolf’s 15 minutes of fame didn’t end there. Later on during the evening, he came face-to-face with Daboll himself and for both, it was like looking in the mirror. Kind of.

The always engaging Daboll took a moment to snap a picture with Musolf.

Following his unexpected success in 2022, Daboll has quickly become a fan favorite in New York. He mingles with fans following every home game, often sporting a cigar if his team came away victorious.

