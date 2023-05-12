See it: Giants announce 2023 schedule via escape room

It has become customary for teams to put together a release video for the regular-season schedule, giving teams like the New York Giants several avenues to be creative with the team.

It was no different in 2023, as the Giants decided to put a group of their players through an escape room. They had a total of one hour to complete the escape room, filled with clues and puzzles to find the hidden schedule in the museum.

The group consisted of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, outside linebacker Jihad Ward, safety Xavier McKinney, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, to name a few.

See the Giants players put their detective skills to the test as they search for the schedule in this release video:

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire