See it: Giants add new midfield logo at MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants will not only play on a brand new turf at MetLife Stadium this season but they will also feature a brand new midfield logo.

For the first time in franchise history, the Giants will have their classic lowercase “ny” logo painted at midfield, stretching from one 43-yard line to the other, replacing the generic NFL logo.

First look at our new 50 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlwOgxCiBt — New York Giants (@Giants) July 13, 2023

Giants fans reacted positively to the news and photos, expressing excitement that they’ve finally done away with the boring NFL shield that long adorned the 50-yard line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the construction of MetLife Stadium, the Giants played their home games at Giants Stadium and that field featured a “New Jersey Meadowlands” logo at midfield.

In addition to the Giants, the New York Jets will also feature a new midfield logo for their home games but those details have not yet been revealed.

Related

Giants' Saquon Barkley expanded his representation in June

Giants' Darren Waller raves about QB Daniel Jones

7 reasons former Giants coach Tom Coughlin is deserving of Hall of Fame

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire