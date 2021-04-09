See it: Giants’ 2021 NFL draft hats revealed

The 2021 NFL draft hats from New Era have officially been revealed and those belonging to the New York Giants may look familiar to charcoal grillers.

What could we possibly mean by that? Well, take a look for yourself and tell us these do not resemble the “Kingsford” company logo (with inverted colors).

The full description from New Era reads as follows:

Take the stage with the Official New York Giants NFL Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Cap featuring an embroidered Giants patch at the front panels, contrasting visor, mesh mid and rear panels and a team color NFL Shield at the rear.

For Giants fans, the hats will run them $39.99 plus shipping and tax. For the team’s first-round draft pick however, the hat will be handed over on draft night courtesy of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

What do you say about these hats, Giants fans? Yay or nay?