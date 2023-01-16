'I see he getting on Bosa's nerve tonight.' Garrett Wilson calls out NFL referee again

Late in the AFC wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa said something to referee Shawn Smith that led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

That interaction and penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"That ref," Wilson tweeted Saturday night. "He don't (mess with) buckeyes. I see he getting on Bosa's nerve tonight."

Earlier in the season, the New York Jets wide receiver tweeted about his own experience with a referee who told him, 'This ain't (Ohio) State no more' after a play during the team's first game against the New England Patriots at home.

That ref. He don’t fw buckeyes. I see he getting on Bosa’s nerve tonight. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) January 15, 2023

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

But after Bosa's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Saturday, Wilson seemed to remember it was Smith, who one fan pointed out is from Michigan.

"It all adding up now," Wilson responded.

Later in the Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Jaguars, Bosa threw his helmet down onto the turf near his home sideline after what he deemed as a missed false start call after a Jaguars touchdown, leading to his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a key two-point conversion try at the 1-yard line.

It all adding up now 🤦‍♂️😭 — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) January 15, 2023

Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, finished his rookie season for the Jets with 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 83 receptions. Wilson's total was 539 more receiving yards than any other New York Jets receiver, and he led all rookies in receiving yards and receptions.

He was one of two rookie wide receivers, along with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, to record 1,000-yard seasons.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Garrett Wilson calls out ref after Joey Bosa penalty in NFL playoffs