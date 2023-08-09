See what Gaylord football players are saying after the first two days of practice

GAYLORD ― Ever since the final moments of Gaylord's Division 3 playoff matchup loss to Mount Pleasant last fall, players, coaches and fans of the Blue Devils have been waiting for the chance to get back on the field and get back to work.

Well, the opportunity has finally arrived.

The GHS football program joined schools across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 7 as the fall sports season officially began and teams got their first official practices of the 2023 season in. And, as expected with the roster Gaylord is returning and the rise the program has begun to feel, optimism is flowing as the first days of the season have wrapped up.

"We know we have a lot of good teams on the schedule and that is something that excites us," senior linebacker Brady Pretzlaff said. "The opportunity to go up against the best and prove ourselves is something we are all looking forward to."

Minnesota-commit Brady Pretzlaff (right) leads a GHS program looking to take another step forward in 2023.

GHS players have spent the first two days getting their feet under them, but preparations will soon start for their Aug. 25 matchup with former Big North foe, Traverse City West. That is just the beginning of the tough schedule the Blue Devils are staring down, one that includes a reigning state champion, a new-look conference and nearly 1,000 total miles to travel. That is a challenge the Blue Devils are embracing from day one, and it has shown in the first two days of practice according to the players.

Through two days, a theme has stuck out to most players: the level of intensity the entire roster has shown up with at the first two practices has been exactly what they've needed.

Russell Hush will be part of a deep roation in the backfield for an eficient Gaylord running attack.

"The first two practices have been electric," senior running back Russell Hush said. "Everyone is bringing energy and intensity."

"The guys have been attacking everything with intensity, which is all I've been asking from them," senior quarterback Caleb Aungst said.

"I've been really impressed with the number of guys showing up and everyone collectively bringing the intensity in whatever type of thing we're doing," said Pretzlaff.

Caleb Aungst has a chance to prove himself as the BNC's top QB in his final season at the helm of the GHS offense.

That mentality of working hard the right way is something head coach DJ Szymoniak preaches and one that the program prides itself on. That, along with a talented group of playmakers, helped guide the program on a path to success in 2022, a season they wrapped a 6-3 regular season record in and a return to the MHSAA D3 postseason.

That extra intensity, plus a more veteran-led team than last year's squad, has also allowed the opening practices to run more smoothly than in years past and, in turn, the guys feel they have accomplished a lot more in a shorter period of time.

"Everyone's picking up a lot of stuff that, last year, took us a lot longer to get down," said senior Ty Bensinger. "I feel as if everyone's moving a lot faster and the team is just clicking."

It's been two days, but there is a sense that things are on track for the program to accomplish it's long list of goals this season; competing in an expanded BNC, returning to the playoffs and taking that next step with a victory in the MHSAA D3 bracket.

Right now, they'll be excited to just take things one game at a time.

"First goal is to beat TC West," said Hush.

