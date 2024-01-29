'I see a future now': A visual look back at the Detroit Lions' historic 2023 season
Relive the Detroit Lions' historic 2023 season in video and photos, from the Week 1 win in Kansas City to the NFC championship game.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.
Being aggressive is generally celebrated only when it works. But Campbell is always aggressive.
The 49ers continue to learn the one thing about Brock Purdy that had been so elusive in these playoffs. That even when he’s going through poor stretches or playing from behind, he can be counted upon to respond.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from Conference Championship weekend. The duo start with analyzing Sunday's games. The duo dive into the Detroit Lions' absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Dan Campbell is under fire for refusing to kick field goals at multiple points in the game. Fitz and Frank agree that fourth down aggression is what lost the Lions the game. Fitz and Frank move on to eat crow on betting against Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a superior opponent once again and showed why they should never again be counted out. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, looked like they weren't ready for the moment and made too many mistakes to beat Mahomes in the end. The Super Bowl matchup is set, and the two hosts spend some time giving their early thoughts on the game. While the 49ers look to be the better team on paper, Fitz and Frank are too scared to pick against Mahomes again. The show ends with the duo's Playoff Deliveries from this weekend.
Aiyuik made a wild play in a huge moment with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
Detroit's well-built team has a shot at winning a shootout vs. San Francisco. Meanwhile, defense will be the dominant theme in the AFC title game, giving Patrick Mahomes another chapter to forge in his legend.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
Finally, the Detroit Lions have won a postseason game.
The Lions' first home playoff game since 1993 was an entertaining one.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
Matthew Stafford is popular in Detroit but wasn't on Sunday night.
The Packers will look to clinch a playoff spot while the Cowboys seek an NFC East division title.