See the full RAGBRAI 2024 route map for Day 7: Mount Pleasant to Burlington

RAGBRAI 2024 Day 7 map

Each day this week, the Des Moines Register will be presenting one of the daily maps for RAGBRAI 2024, along with the pertinent stats and highlights. Here's today's.

Day 7, Saturday, July 27, Mount Pleasant to Burlington

Miles: 46.5.

Feet of climb: 1,016.

Themes: Tire Dip.

Pass-through towns: Mediapolis and Kingston.

Meeting town: No meeting town.

Gravel option: 14.5 miles, 295 feet of climb.

Highlights: On the way to the Mississippi River in Burlington, the Day 7 ride will pass through Mediapolis and Kingston in southeastern Iowa, which were both on the RAGBRAI route only once before, in 2000. Traditionally on the final day, riders are in a hurry to get to the ending town and the Mississippi River for the final tire dip, so there will be no meeting town, Phippen said. But once in Burlington, some will surely want to take the opportunity to ride the legendary Snake Alley, a quaint, cobblestoned lane that switchbacks its way up a steep incline, similar to San Francisco's renowned Lombard Street.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: RAGBRAI 2024 Day 7 route map unveiled