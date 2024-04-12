SEE IT: Francisco Lindor receives standing ovation from Mets fans

Mets fans are keen on supporting Francisco Lindor after a slow start to the 2024 season, and they showed it by giving their All-Star shortstop a standing ovation on Friday night at Citi Field.

As Lindor stepped into the batter's box to take his first at-bat, the shortstop was showered with cheers and claps.

Lindor originally stepped in but stepped back out with a smile to take it in for a moment.

Perhaps the crowd heeded owner Steve Cohen’s endorsement of the idea last weekend, who pointed to how the Philadelphia fans stood behind Trea Turner last season when he was struggling.

Lindor almost gave back to the Citi Field faithful with a first-pitch bomb that just went foul. He would fly out later in the at-bat.

The gesture comes as the shortstop is having one of the slowest starts of his career. Entering Friday, Lindor is hitting just 5-for-59 (.098) with a .203 OBP and .176 slugging percentage.

The start has led Lindor and his family to endure abuse over social media from “fans.”

It's too soon to see if Friday's ovation will have the same effect as Turner's in 2023, but showing Lindor appreciation after so many good seasons in Flushing should go a long way.