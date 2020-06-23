SEE IT: Former Oriole Adam Jones launches first HR in Japan

Former Baltimore Orioles star Adam Jones has not lost his power.

On Tuesday, the five-time MLB All-Star launched his first regular-season home run for the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB league in Japan, and it was an absolute moonshot.

With no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sound from the crack of the bat rung throughout the entire stadium as Jones launched the ball over the centerfield fence. Take a look.

Adam Jones' first home run in Japan sounded like it was shot out of a goddamn cannon pic.twitter.com/tjptiaUzxp — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) June 23, 2020

This wasn't the first home run ball Jones has hit since heading over to Japan, however. The outfielder hit a home run during an exhibition game in February and kept the ball, hoping to gift it to one lucky fan. No fans were present during that game, either, due to the pandemic.

Despite Jones' home run, the Buffaloes would fall to the Chiba Lotte Marines, 6-5. Jones finished 1-for-3 on the day.

After a few month hiatus due to the virus, professional baseball in Japan began its season on Friday. Major League Baseball has yet to resume in the United States amid the pandemic, but commissioner Rob Manfred plans to implement a 60-game season starting by the end of July.

