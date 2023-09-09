See former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel’s custom sweater vest

It was a homecoming of sorts for Jim Tressel and the Ohio State Football team.

The national-championship-winning former Buckeye head coach is also the former president of Youngstown State, and with the Penguins traveling to Columbus to face Tressel’s former team, he had to do something special.

On of his nicknames was “The Sweater Vest,” and Tressel did not disappoint on Saturday with his attire. He wore a custom Ohio State and Youngstown State version of his classic look, still showing that he still has love for the Buckeyes.

If you ask me, Tressel should have been named the next president over Walter Carter Jr., but that is now a moot point. Regardless, the Sweater vest was once again roaming the Ohio State sidelines and it was great to see.

Here’s another look at it.

