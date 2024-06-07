SEE IT: Former Met Daniel Murphy defeats Chase Utley in London Series HR derby

The festivities involving the 2024 MLB London Series between the Mets and Phillies are well underway with Daniel Murphy giving New York its first -- hopefully of many -- wins of the weekend.

The former NLCS MVP took on Chase Utley in a home run derby at Trafalgar Square.

Murphy, who hit 138 home runs, 62 in his seven years with the Mets, bested the Phillies second baseman, who finished with 259 home runs in his career.

Check out some highlights from Murphy's home run derby win over Utley on Friday night in London.

Friday's festivities were a part of the weekend-long Trafalgar Square takeover which fans and bystanders can attend for free.

Murphy and Utley's home run derby took center stage at The Cage, which is described by MLB.com as a "unique live baseball experience that uses augmented reality to blend real life and virtual gameplay."

Both major leaguers were joined by Apollo and Fire from the BBC show Gladiators on behalf of Sport Relief.

The Mets and Phillies start the London Series on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST before finishing their two-game set on Sunday at 10 a.m. EST.