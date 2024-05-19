See first-round pick Pearsall in 49ers uniform for first time

The moment the 49ers Faithful have been waiting for is here.

San Francisco offered fans a glimpse of first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall in the Red and Gold on Saturday, and the No. 14 49ers uniform certainly suits him well.

The photos come as part of the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere event, which began Thursday and helps rookies connect with potential brand partners. Events at the four-day extravaganza included a Friday night jersey reveal party and a day-long photoshoot on Saturday.

I spy #49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall 👀 https://t.co/AaVbr27GjJ — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) May 18, 2024

Pearsall was selected by the 49ers at No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last month, and although the former Florida Gators wide receiver used to wear No. 1 in college, he has switched to No. 14 with San Francisco after star wideout Deebo Samuel changed from No. 19 to No. 1 this offseason.

"[The 49ers] gave me the number," Pearsall told 95.7 The Game on May 1. "That's what they assigned me to for camp, so we're going to rock out with it. We're going to make it look good. ...

"They said that number got no aura, but I'm going to put some aura into it."

And it looks like that aura has arrived, based on the first glimpse of Pearsall in his new threads.

