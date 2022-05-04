See it: First look at Malik Willis in a Titans uniform

The Tennessee Titans reignited excitement in the fan base when the team drafted quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Tennessee’s fan base was trying to pick up the pieces after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles — and Willis, who was projected by many to be a first-round pick, was just the pick-me-up the fans needed.

Now, the Titans have a new, exciting future at the quarterback position if they can just hone Willis’ skills. We’ve argued the Liberty product has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft class, something that was commonly thought before Willis’ unexpected slide.

Now, what you came for: a look at Malik Willis in a Titans uniform, which comes via Liberty Football’s Instagram page.

So, when can we expect Willis to take the reins in Nashville? Well, as pre-draft scouting reports said, that could take time.

Willis is still a bit raw and needs more time to develop, but the good news is he landed in the perfect situation to get that time, as the Titans have a set starter for 2022 in quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Of course, the onus is on the Titans to get Willis ready to play at the next level by 2023, but if successful Tennessee could have a superstar on its hands for the next decade and a half.

