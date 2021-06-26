SEE IT: Fernando Tatis Jr. ties league lead with three-HR night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fernando Tatis Jr., in his five at-bats, knocked in four hits and four RBIs in San Diego's Friday night battle with Arizona. That’s not the crazy part. He hit three home runs on the night. Yes, three. Oh, and he did so within the first four innings. Here’s the third one:

3 homer game.



Tied for the league lead. @tatis_jr is amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/NKz6CZpbPW — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2021

With his spectacular outing, Tatis Jr. ties the league lead with 25 dingers on the season, joining another young stalwart: Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. San Diego would defeat the visiting D-backs by a final score of 11-5.

Leading up to the Padres game Friday night, Tatis Jr. was tied for the NL’s lead in homers with a familiar face in Washington’s Kyle Schwarber. D.C.’s newest slugger has been on an absolute tear recently, hitting nine bombs in his last six games. Most recently, Schwarber hit a solo shot in the third inning of the Nationals’ 11-2 loss in Miami on Friday evening.