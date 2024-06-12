See it! Fan flips and is tasered at Guardian’s game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of the Ohio Cup series. But, it didn’t come without a little extra action.

Before the ninth inning, a Reds fan made his way onto the field of the Great American Ball Park.

A series of action shots, captured by Andy Lyons and provided to FOX 8 courtesy of Getty Images, show the man on the field with a smile and his hands up before doing a backflip. An officer can be seen in the photograph ready to deploy a taser. And, in the next shot — the officer makes contact.

See the pictures in the slideshow below:

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 11: An unidentified fan runs on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on June 11, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There’s been no word on the identity of the fan or if any charges have been pressed.

The Guardians won the game 5-3. The second of the two-game series is tonight, Wednesday, June 12 in Cincinnati.

