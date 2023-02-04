See it: Ex-Giant Sinorice Moss featured in new Spectrum commercial

Former New York Giants wide receiver Sinorice Moss has landed a new gig as the “wish specialist” for Spectrum.

The new Spectrum commercial, which debuted this past week, features the former Super Bowl champion as “Charlie.”

Moss, the brother of long-time Washington wide receiver Santana Moss, was a second-round pick of the Giants in the 2006 NFL draft. In 37 games (two starts), he hauled in 39 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

After five seasons with the Giants and one Super Bowl victory, Moss briefly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and later played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Moss retired from football in 2013 and began an acting career. He has also worked in the motion capture department for EA Sports.

