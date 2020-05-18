See Every One of Michael Jordan's Cars in ESPN's The Last Dance

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel - Getty Images

The Last Dance, a 10-part ESPN documentary about the final season of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, is airing two episodes every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET until May 17. The series features never-before-seen footage of the Bulls' locker room, plus interviews with players, coaches, journalists, and even Barack Obama. We've enjoyed the return (somewhat) of sports, but we've been more focused on spotting MJ's whips. Here are the cars we've spotted so far:



Chevrolet Corvette C5

The C5 Chevrolet Corvette was produced for the 1997 through 2004 model years. It was powered by a 345-hp 5.7-liter V-8, dubbed the LS1, with an aluminum block and heads. In Car and Driver testing, the 1997 C5 Corvette reached 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. In The Last Dance, Jordan parks the black Vette at the Bulls' practice facility with no regard for any other humans, but we just hope he was rockin' the six-speed manual instead of the automatic.

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello inspired the Jordan XIV shoe with the Jumpman logo on the side of it just like the Ferrari badge on the front fender of the 550, even though it doesn't look like Michael's car had that option. The 550 Maranello was powered by a front-engine 458-hp 5.5-liter V-12 and could be had with a glorious manual transmission. Here's a Car and Driver comparison test featuring the 550 Maranello up against the Aston Martin V-12 Vanquish.

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Slant Nose

After the Bulls won their third championship, we see Michael Jordan drive off in a white Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Slant Nose after landing in Chicago. The 911 Turbo Slant Nose, aptly named because it has a 935 race-car-inspired sloped front end with pop-up headlights instead of the traditional 911 round headlights, was fitted with the Turbo's updated suspension and brakes to counteract its extra power. It was powered by a 282-hp turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six and launched to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds during our testing.

Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4.6

At the end of episode six of The Last Dance, we see Michael Jordan depart his mansion on the north side of Chicago in a red Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4.6. In its second generation, the Range Rover HSE 4.6 was powered by a 225-hp 4.6-liter V-8 paired with a four-speed ZF automatic transmission. The best part of Jordan's V-8–powered Range Rover is his license plate that reads "TWO TREY."

Mercedes-Benz S-Class W140

The W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-class was produced from 1991 to 1998. It was offered with a 231-hp six-cylinder in the 300SE/SEL, a 286-hp V-8 in the 400SE/SEL, a 326-hp V-8 in the 500SE/SEL, and a 408-hp V-12 in the 600SEL.

Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR-1

During Michael Jordan's first spring training with the Chicago White Sox, we see him signing a young fan’s baseball while behind the wheel of a Chevy Corvette ZR-1. The fourth-generation Corvette was produced from 1984 to 1996, and during our testing, the 380-hp ZR-1 launched to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 175 mph.

Land Rover Range Rover

During his time with the Chicago White Sox, Michael joins former teammate BJ Armstrong at the Bulls' practice after meeting for breakfast. He follows Armstrong’s Toyota Land Cruiser J80 into the Bulls' practice facility in his black Land Rover Range Rover.

Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR-1

Jordan's return to the game of basketball after his first retirement was announced with his famous "I'm back" fax. Shortly after, we see Michael Jordan getting out of yet another Chevy Corvette ZR-1, though this one is a darker shade of red.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

The 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S was the ultimate Porsche in the late ‘90s. Built by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the Turbo S had larger turbochargers, an additional oil cooler, and a modified engine management system. The upgraded flat-six engine produced 424 horsepower. That’s 22 more ponies than the standard 993 Turbo spun up. Episode 9 of The Last Dance has arguably the best ending of an episode this series because Michael exits in his red 993 Turbo S with his “Air” license plate. MJ might also be the G.O.A.T. of vanity plates.

We will be updating this story as the series continues and more cars are shown.





