See the entry list for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

The field for this week's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa Speedway will include seven former Daytona 500 winners and seven former NASCAR Cup Series champions.

Since it opened in 2006, Iowa Speedway has served as a proving ground for rising stock car drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. But on June 16, Iowa Speedway will get its first taste of the Cup Series limelight.

Here is the entry list for the first Iowa Corn 350:

No. 1. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet.

No. 2. Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford. (2022 Daytona 500 Winner)

No. 3. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet. (2018 Daytona 500 Winner)

No. 4. Josh Berry, Steward-Haas Racing, Ford.

No. 5. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. (Cup Series Champion 2021)

No. 6. Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford. (Cup Series Champion 2012)

No. 7. Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet.

No. 8. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet. (Cup Series Champion 2015 and 2019)

No. 9. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. (Cup Series Champion 2020)

No. 10. Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford.

No. 11. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota. (2016, 2019 and 2021 Daytona 500 Winner)

No. 12 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford. (Cup Series champion in 2023)

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford.

No. 15. Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, Ford.

No. 16. AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet.

No. 17. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford.

No. 19. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota. (Cup Series Champion 2017)

No. 20. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota.

No. 21. Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford.

No. 22. Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford. (2015 Daytona 500 Winner, Cup Series Champion 2018 and 2022)

No. 23. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Ford.

No. 24 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet. (2024 Daytona 500 Winner).

No. 31 Daniel Hemrick, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet.

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford. (2021 Daytona 500 Winner)

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford.

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford.

No. 42. John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota.

No. 43. Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota.

No. 45. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota.

No. 47. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet. (2023 Daytona 500 Winner)

No. 48. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet.

No. 51. Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, Toyota.

No. 54. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota.

No. 66. David Starr, Power Source, Ford.

No. 71. Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet.

No. 77. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Ford.

No. 99. Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet.

Philip Joens covers retail and real estate for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's who is entered for the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway