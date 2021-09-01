SEE IT: Eli Manning & Co. surprise Giants legend Michael Strahan for official jersey retirement announcement

Michael Strahan NFC Championship Game 49ers Packers

Giants legends Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck surprised another legend, Michael Strahan, on "Good Morning America" Wednesday to officially announce when his No. 92 jersey retirement will take place at MetLife Stadium.

On Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Strahan's number will be put into the rafters and never worn again by a New York Giant, an absolute honor for one of the most dominant pass rushers to play the game.

"I mean, that's like the ultimate respect from your team," Strahan said. "It's like you did so much in that number, the way you represented it not just on the field but off the field in the community for the team that we want to honor you to make sure -- not that no one else ever wears that number, I don't think that's the important thing -- but that number is significant and attached to you and what you've done in New York."

The Giants-Eagles matchup was done on purpose by Big Blue, as Strahan sacked Eagles quarterbacks the most out of any team in his career.



Manning is also having his No. 10 retired this season on Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, it's only right that no one wears No. 92 again, as he is in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and four-time All-Pro.

Strahan won Super Bowl XLII with New York in his final season in 2007 to collect a much-deserved ring before he hung up his cleats. He still owns the single-season sack record at 22.5 in 2001. And over his entire 15-year illustrious career, Strahan totaled 141.5 sacks.