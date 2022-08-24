See it: Eli Manning breaks down Tom Coughlin’s Syracuse film with the coach

Serena Burks
1 min read
Two of the most iconic names in New York Giants history are Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin.

Together, they orchestrated the Giants’ two Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. But Coughlin’s departure seemed to usher in the dark ages, which continue to persist to this day.

Coughlin and Manning have remained in touch since their separation in 2015, and in preparation for a new season of Eli’s Places on ESPN+, reunited to review film from Coughlin’s college days at Syracuse.

The video is worth the watch as Manning gives Coughlin hell for doing things that he coached his players not to do, at one time saying something to the effect of, “You’re a do-what-I-say-and-not-what-I-do type of guy,” to which they both chuckled.

Eli’s Places, which is a product of Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, returns to ESPN+ on Wednesday.

