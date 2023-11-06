SEE IT: Eli Brooks makes wild game-winning buzzer beater in Italian League game

Eli Brooks is now playing basketball overseas, but the Spring Grove grad continues to make winning plays.

Brooks hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift his Italian League team, Pallacanestro Trieste, to a 57-54 win over APU Udine Sunday. He was mobbed by his teammates in front of a raucous crowd.

See the play below.

"It was everything and more," Brooks said about the atmosphere in the arena after his shot. "It's good to come out on top."

Brooks finished the game with 14 points. He's averaging close to 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game this season. Pallacanestro Trieste is 5-3 through eight games.

Located in northeastern Italy, Pallacanestro Trieste plays in the top tier of Italian professional basketball. Brooks joined its roster in mid August after spending last season with the Indiana Pacers' G-League team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He averaged 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24 minutes per game before an injury ended his season.

Brooks played for the Pacers NBA Summer League team in both 2022 and 2023 after going undrafted out of Michigan.

He scored over 1,000 career points and led the Wolverines to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 the last two seasons of his five-year college career. Standing 6-foot-1 and not quite as explosive as a typical NBA guard, Brooks was nicknamed "The Professor" at Michigan for his intelligent play and calm demeanor.

A 2017 Spring Grove graduate, Brooks finished second in YAIAA boys' basketball history with over 2,400 career points. He was named GameTimePA YAIAA Boys' Basketball Player of the Year his junior and senior seasons.

