See It: Ed Orgeron pumps up Notre Dame team before Stanford game

One of the first things Marcus Freeman did after being named head coach at Notre Dame was bring back the traditional player walk from the Sacred Heart Basilica to the stadium before each home game. Players walked across part of campus during Brian Kelly’s time but attended mass the night before.

It’s safe to say that has been a hit with the Notre Dame community so far this year and before the Irish kicked off against Stanford on Saturday night, there was a recognizable face for any college football fan wishing the Irish well.

Does he have Notre Dame connections? He spoke to the team during spring practice but is best known for his time at LSU.

Yes, we’re talking about former LSU head coach ed orgeron who was seen pumping up the players as they made the walk before the game.

