SEE IT: Dwayne Haskins throws an absolute dime to Ravens' J.K. Dobbins while training together

Dwayne Haskins has spent this offseason vigorously training as he braces for an important Year 2 in the NFL. Numerous sessions have featured some big names working alongside him, including Antonio Brown and Chad Johnson.

The latest to get in some work with Haskins has a personal and local connection to the quarterback: Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins. The two were recently filmed working on some routes together, with Haskins hitting Dobbins in stride on a deep ball.

The two share a local connection now as there NFL teams are not too apart from one another, but the relationship actually began during their days at Ohio State. The two formed a dominant quarterback-running back duo for the Buckeyes during the 2018 season when Haskins became the starter.

Now, they both find themselves entering the 2020 NFL season with large expectations. Haskins now has the keys to the Redskins offense and many are hoping to see a large jump in production and success for the expected franchise passer. As for Dobbins, the versatile running back has many believing that Baltimore's ground attack will be even more dominant than it was in 2019.

Haskins and Dobbins may be working together now to help each other improve, but they'll soon be opponents. The Redskins and Ravens are set to face off in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. They'll also play in the preseason.

The workout comes at a time where players are not supposed to be organizing private sessions with each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NFLPA recently released a statement advising against such actions.

