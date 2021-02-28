SEE IT: Drew Gooden calls the charge...before it happens

Kevin Brown
·2 min read
SEE IT: Drew Gooden calls the charge...before it happens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Drew Gooden is no stranger to defending in the post. 

The former Wizard and current NBC Sports Washington color analyst used his 14 years of NBA experience to flawlessly anticipate what was going to happen when Timberwolves power forward Karl-Anthony Towns was backing down Washington center Moritz Wagner on the low block. 

"Good time to get a charge right here if you're Moe," Gooden said. 

"Like that?" play-by-play commentator Justin Kutcher responded. "Great call, Drew Gooden!"

Though Towns led all Minnesota scorers with 23 points in the Wizards' 128-112 Saturday night victory, this play perfectly illustrated just how much Wagner and company frustrated "The Brow" all night long. Towns shot 7-19 from the field and turned the ball over a game-high five times. 

Wagner is no stranger to taking charges on the defensive end, and as Gooden pointed out, baited Towns on this play with a swipe attempt before backing up and absorbing the contact. After leading the league in charges drawn in November of last season, Wagner is up to 10 drawn charges this season. Only Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Lowry, and Blake Griffin have more. 

It's a beautiful way of measuring defensive anticipation and guts, and with Wagner playing some of the best basketball in a Wizards uniform to solidify himself into the starting lineup during this stretch the Wizards have won seven of their last eight contests, expect more drawn charges out of the former Michigan man. 

Tune in to NBC Sports Washington for the Wizards' 7 p.m. game against Boston. Pregame coverage begins at 6!

