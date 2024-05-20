See it: Derrick Henry in a Ravens jersey at OTAs is just weird

It’s going to take some time for Tennessee Titans fans to normalize seeing Derrick Henry in a Baltimore Ravens uniform, and the truth is some fans may never get there.

But we’ve got to start easing ourselves into it, and what better way to start than a video of Henry walking out to the practice field wearing a purple Ravens jersey.

The Titans and Henry parted ways this offseason. It isn’t really clear if either side wanted to stay together, but nevertheless, Henry ended up signing a two-year, $16 million deal to play in Baltimore.

Here’s the video of Henry walking out to the practice field we were talking about. You might want to sit down for this.

King Henry has arrived to Ravens OTAs 👑pic.twitter.com/G8VB4jyTW0 — NFL (@NFL) May 20, 2024

There is no other word than weird. This rivals former Titans quarterback Steve McNair wearing a Ravens jersey for two seasons to end his career.

It just doesn’t look right, and it never will.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire