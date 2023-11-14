You have to see the cute throwback photos William and Kate shared for King Charles's birthday

It’s a big day for the royal family, as King Charles is celebrating his 75th birthday.

The monarch is celebrating the occasion with a reception for NHS staff, as well as launching his Coronation Food Project – an initiative that looks to tackle both surplus food and those struggling to afford to eat.

And of course, the other royals are on hand to help King Charles celebrate his big day – with Prince William and Kate Middleton adding a personalised touch to their tribute to the King.

From the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, the pair told their 14.9 million followers: “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!”

Three photos were then included of the monarch, with one particularly sweet throwback seeing King Charles lovingly putting his arm around young Prince William.

The pair were attending a photocall at the Madrisa ski slopes in Switzerland, where the royals regularly went for a skiing break. This particular photo dates back to 2004, where William was just 22.

A recent photo of King Charles was also included, alongside one on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. William is pictured waving with wife Kate, and their three young children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and scene-stealing Prince Louis. The King is seen waving with Queen Camilla.

Prince William and his father are thought to share a close bond, one that has reportedly been strengthened following the departure of Prince Harry from the tight-knit senior royal circle.

Alongside public celebrations for his birthday, King Charles is thought to also be having a private celebration with close friends and family at Clarence House.

While it’s likely heir to the throne Prince William will be in attendance with his family, Prince Harry will not be present at the intimate event.

It was initially reported by the The Sunday Times that "Charles invited his second son to the family gathering", but it is now understood that Harry has not been contacted regarding the event.

A spokesperson for the Prince told Cosmopolitan UK: "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday."

However, tensions between the pair appear to be thawing, with well-placed sources telling the BBC that the Duke of Sussex will have a celebratory birthday phone call with his father.

