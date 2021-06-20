SEE IT: Crowd goes crazy after Parra doubles in first at-bat with Nationals

SEE IT: Crowd explodes after Parra doubles in first at-bat with Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fans in the nation's capital were excited to see one of the stars of the 2019 postseason return to Washington over the weekend when Gerardo Parra was called up from the minors.

His return paid immediate dividends for the big league club as well in the form of a late-inning double to ignite the crowd.

Gerardo Parra last played for us in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.



602 days later, he doubled in his 1st AB back.



BASEBALL. IS. BEAUTIFUL.@88_gparra // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/dybKEEcSQn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2021

Parra took an outside pitch the opposite way and cruised into second base for a standup double. He then, of course, did his signature "Baby Shark" clap back toward the Nationals dugout.

Much like 2019, the Nats have started slowly despite keeping their eyes on the postseason. If Parra can recapture his magic from their postseason run with a few more big hits in close games like he did Sunday, they may be able to turn around their season once again.