See who 'College GameDay' picked to win Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ahead of No. 6 Ohio State's primetime matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame, the "College GameDay" panel was split of who would win between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.

And once again, Lee Corso chose the Buckeyes.

"I've put Brutus on my head 39 times," Corso said. "That's why it's hard for me not to pick Ohio State. But playing the Irish here at night, it's difficult. But not impossible. Give me Brutus.

Kirk Herbstreit chose to bring up comments made by a former Ohio State assistant coach.

"Lou Holtz made an interesting comment yesterdaty on the Pat McAfee Show," Herbstreit said. "He was talking about physicality. He was talking about when Ohio State goes against etams that are tough, they lose with Ryan Day... He also said, 'Bring your lunch pail today.'

"All I can say is because you are doubting Ohio State, you are putting them in such an underdog role, they are bringing that lunch pail."

Actor Vince Vaughn picked the Fighting Irish, saying "the Buckeyes are for real," but that "I played for Notre Dame. I threw a pass for Notre Dame," referencing his role in the movie "Rudy."

"The Irish will prevail today," Vaughn said.

Desmond Howard's pick was simple based on two questions: "Which offensive line is going to be the better offensive line?" and "Which quarterback do you trust the most?"

"I'm picking Notre Dame," Howard said.

Pat McAfee bought into the Notre Dame culture, picking the Fighting Irish while believing that the weapons at Ohio State are "unmatched" position by position.

The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites against the Fighting Irish, per BetMGM.

Hosts Lee Corso, at left, and Kirk Herbstreit talk during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

'College GameDay' has picked one Ohio State game in 2023

Only one Ohio State game has been picked by the "College GameDay" team in 2023.

Herbstreit, McAfee, Corso, Howard and guest picker Darius Rucker each picked the Buckeyes to handedly beat Indiana in the 2023 season opener.

"If you're an Ohio State fan, you just want to see how this quarterback situation works itself out," Herbstreit said picking Ohio State against Indiana. "For Ohio State, it's not just about winning this game, but getting ready for its trip to South Bend in three weeks."

