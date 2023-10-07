See who 'College GameDay' picked to win Ohio State vs. Maryland

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has not beaten Ohio State.

And ahead of an undefeated meeting between the Buckeyes and the Terrapins Saturday, the "College GameDay" team doesn't think Maryland will end that streak.

"They got a puncher's chance," former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard said, crediting Maryland's "explosive" offense. "But they won't win this game. Ohio State will win this game, but they won't cover."

Pat McAfee called Saturday's game a "big test" for Maryland to see who it is.

"I think they struggle a little bit early again," McAfee said. "But I think they find it. Ohio State late.

Former Oklahoma and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield picked the Buckeyes, saying "Ohio State is too good."

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit felt quarterback Kyle McCord and Ohio State "grew up" against Notre Dame. While the Buckeyes have to be careful for Maryland's knack at creating turnovers, Herbstreit said, Ohio State has the advantage Saturday.

Here's how the 'College GameDay' team picked Ohio State vs. Maryland:

Lee Corso : Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Pat McAfee : Ohio State

Desmond Howard : Ohio State

Baker Mayfield: Ohio State

'College GameDay' has picked two Ohio State football games in 2023

After the "College GameDay" team unanimously picked the Buckeyes to handily beat Indiana in the season opener, it was split when it came to choosing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

While Corso, Herbstreit and McAfee picked Ohio State, actor Vince Vaughn and Howard each picked the Fighting Irish to beat the Buckeyes.

Ohio State beat Notre Dame 17-14 Sept. 23.

