See Colin Firth's Son, Who's Also an Actor

Colin Firth probably first found his way into your heart in Pride and Prejudice or Bridget Jones's Diary, and further solidified his spot with movies like Love Actually, Mamma Mia!, and The King's Speech. Now, his son is taking a crack at acting, but going about it in a very different way. Colin's oldest son Will Firth, from his past relationship with actor Meg Tilly, is now 30 and following in his parents' footsteps. However, Will said it's unlikely that you'll catch him in roles similar to his father's. Read on to see what Will looks like now.

Colin Firth's son, Will Firth, is also an actor.

Will has acted in a handful of movies throughout his career, but he's just getting started. He appeared in the 2002 Spider-Man, Precipice Hours, Fermata, and Love Type D. Will also had starring roles in Saddenly Now and Caged. And while it was only a brief appearance, Will did show up in one of his father's iconic movies, Bridget Jones's Baby.

Will said his acting style is very different from his father's.

Although Will inherited his father's desire to star in movies, that may be where the similarities end. In 2015, Will pointed out to The Evening Standard that his father is a "classy Englishman" and described himself as a "tall gangly Canadian." As far as Will is concerned, Colin is more suited for "the romantic lead roles."

At the time, Will admitted that he wasn't quite sure what his "type" was just yet. "I'm not the romantic lead in this film," he said of Love Type D, which premiered in the U.K. in 2019 and was released in the U.S. just this year. "I've had a few sinister roles because of the way I look. At drama school, it was more comedic roles."

Colin was originally "apprehensive" about his son following in his footsteps.

While many parents would feel honored that their child wants to follow in their footsteps, Colin was uneasy about his son entering the industry. Will told The Evening Standard that his dad was initially "apprehensive" about his desire to get into acting. "It's a tough career. It can be emotionally draining, and he was worried for me," Will explained. "He wanted to make sure I knew what I was getting myself into."

Although Colin didn't want Will to become an actor at first, Will said his father has supported him "all the way." He added that he knows he "can always turn to him for advice."

Colin has two other sons with his ex-wife Livia Giuggiloi.

While Will is Colin's only son with Tilly, he has others with his ex-wife, Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli. Colin and Giuggioli separated after 22 years of marriage in 2019. The couple shares two sons, 20-year-old musician Luca Firth and 18-year-old Matteo Firth. Both Luca and Matteo were born in Italy, and Colin went on to attain dual citizenship in the country and his native U.K.

