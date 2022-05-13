See it: Cole Kmet’s brutal drawing

Thursday night was the NFL’s annual schedule release where we found out the weeks and dates of games that we’ve known were going to take place for years. Seriously, I don’t like to yuck another person’s yum but this is one sports tradition that has escaped me.

Except for the social media side of the reveals. Some of them at least.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a truly epic video to announce their 2022 schedule that you should check out if you get a chance. Each time I’ve watched it I’ve caught something new with it and all I can say is whoever helped on that project deserves a significant raise.

Some video releases aren’t as great and when I say that I’m talking about my hometown Chicago Bears. The Bears took to Twitter and announced their schedule by having players draw the logo of their opponent on a football with markers. Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called upon to draw what appears to be some weird kind of jellyfish. Check it out below.

Is Cole Kmet legally blind? https://t.co/IiB3bCRQTU — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) May 13, 2022

Listen, I’m no artist myself but if I had to rank the easiest NFL team logos to attempt to draw I’d imagine the Dallas Cowboys would be near the top.

I think my favorite part of this is not that the Cowboys star looks like something different each time I look at it, but instead how happy Kmet is in the picture where he’s proudly displaying his masterpiece.

Don’t worry Cole, the only “A” I ever got in art class was for effort, too.

Related

Notre Dame in NFL: See It - Cole Kmet scores first career touchdown for Chicago Bears

Related

Cole Kmet puts in work at Tight End University

List