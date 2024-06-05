‘You can see he was coached by his father’ – Bruno Fernandes hails Portuguese starlet after 2 assists

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in Portugal’s 4-2 win over Finland on Tuesday night, but in a post-match interview, the midfielder revealed how impressed he was by one of his team-mates.

Francisco Conceicao, 21, was one of Portugal’s top performers last night.

After setting up both of Fernandes’ goal, the Manchester United midfielder highlighted the Ajax youngster’s quality and attitude after the match.

“Francisco had a very good game, he is very electric and lively,” Fernandes told RTP3, as per Record. “He reacts very quickly, he is often well positioned, you can see that he was coached by his father and has his father at home, who is a person who really connects with these details. It gives different things to the team so that we can be more complete as a whole.”

He added: “We could have created something more in the second half, the game was more open and there were moments of lack of concentration in the two goals conceded. But it serves as a warning for that’s coming and to improve.”

Ajax signed the winger from FC Porto for €15 million last summer but decided to loan him back to the Portuguese giants.

Primeiro jogo de preparação,

Primeira vitória🇵🇹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ct4LdmjnkP — Francisco Conceição (@FConceicao7) June 4, 2024

Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Conceicao gets linked with a move to United.

Joao Neves shows more promise for Portugal

Benfica starlet Joao Neves was one of Roberto Martinez’s standout performers against Finland.

The midfield ace has been linked with United in recent weeks, although Benfica’s reported valuation would be enough to turn off most interested clubs.

It is believed the youngster has a release clause worth £105 million.

Neves, 19, played the entire game against Finland and dominated in midfield with a 96% pass success rate on top of 113 touches of the ball and 15 passes into the final third.

Stats courtesy of FotMob

Moreover, Neves won all of his duels (7/7) and recovered the ball 6 times – with two interceptions and 2/3 tackles won throughout the game.

Deployed in a deep position, Neves ticks many boxes for United, who will be saying goodbye to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer.

We can dream of a midfield combination featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Neves. Now that would be something to build upon for the future!

