See Clemson football freshman Khalil Barnes scoop and score, then pick off Spencer Rattler

COLUMBIA — In the span of about 10 seconds of game clock in Clemson football's regular-season finale at South Carolina, Tigers freshman Khalil Barnes made two remarkable plays.

Thirty-five seconds into the game, the safety scooped up a backwards pass from Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler that receiver Xavier Legette dropped. Barnes returned the fumble 42 yards for the first touchdown of the game. After official review, the ruling of a backward pass stood, and Clemson went up 7-0.

On South Carolina's first play from scrimmage on its next possession, Barnes intercepted a deep pass from Rattler to give the Tigers possession at its 33-yard-line. Clemson's offense went three-and-out on its ensuing possession.

Barnes' interception was his third of the season, making him the first Clemson freshman with three picks since Jayron Kearse in 2013.

Clemson (7-4) is hoping to avenge last season's 31-10 loss to South Carolina (5-6). The 2022 loss helped keep Clemson out of the College Football Playoff. A Tigers win would keep South Carolina out of bowl eligibility for the first time in coach Shane Beamer's three seasons.

