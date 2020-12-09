See Christopher Bell's new ride at Joe Gibbs Racing

As the calendar shifts closer to 2021, teams are starting to reveal 2021 paint schemes for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

Joe Gibbs Racing offered a sneak peek Wednesday night at Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Toyota.

Bell is embarking on his first season at JGR after spending his rookie campaign at Leavine Family Racing. In 2020, Bell notched two top fives and seven top 10s with a season-best finish of third at Texas Motor Speedway in October.

Last month, JGR revealed two-time Cup champion crew chief Adam Stevens would serve as Bell‘s crew chief in 2021.