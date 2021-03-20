See the Chicago Bears’ full list of 2021 draft picks

The NFL announced the official draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, and we now know exactly where the Bears will be picking come late April.

Chicago has eight draft picks, including a first-round pick for the first time in three years. The Bears have four sixth-round selections, which include a pair of compensatory picks.

Here’s where the Bears will be picking in the 2021 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1 – 20th overall

  • Round 2 – 52nd overall

  • Round 3 – 83rd overall

  • Round 5 – 164th overall

  • Round 6 – 204th overall

  • Round 6 – 208th overall

  • Round 6 – 221st overall

  • Round 6 – 228 overall

With no shortage of roster needs — from offensive line to cornerback to safety to quarterback — general manager Ryan Pace has his work cut out for him. Now, the question becomes: Will Pace once again trade up, potentially in an attempt to lock up a top-5 quarterback prospect? Or will Pace target a slew of needs on this roster?

The 2021 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.

