SEE IT: Cheerleaders retrieve ball stuck in backboard during Indiana-St. Mary’s tournament game

David Matthews, New York Daily News

That’s going in “One Shining Moment.”

Thursday’s first round matchup between Indiana and St. Mary’s was briefly delayed when the ball became stuck in the backboard.

After a chair was brought out and a mop was unable to poke the ball free, a pair of quick-thinking cheerleaders from Indiana stepped into action.

The game proceeded from there with St. Mary’s winning comfortably, 82-53, but the Indiana cheerleaders’ valor will not soon be forgotten.

