SEE IT: Cheerleaders retrieve ball stuck in backboard during Indiana-St. Mary’s tournament game

That’s going in “One Shining Moment.”

Thursday’s first round matchup between Indiana and St. Mary’s was briefly delayed when the ball became stuck in the backboard.

After a chair was brought out and a mop was unable to poke the ball free, a pair of quick-thinking cheerleaders from Indiana stepped into action.

The game proceeded from there with St. Mary’s winning comfortably, 82-53, but the Indiana cheerleaders’ valor will not soon be forgotten.