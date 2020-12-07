SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

Chase Young is a MONSTER — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

Young's goal-line tackle finished off an impressive goal-line stand. Pittsburgh had five plays from the one-yard line to score, and the Burgundy and Gold stuffed the Steelers.

It doesn't help much that Pittsburgh scored on their next offensive series, but it doesn't change the freakish athletic play from Young.

The second overall pick in this year's draft, Young has delivered highlight-reel plays all season. This is another one.