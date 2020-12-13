SEE IT: Chase Young demolished Nick Mullens, unleashed new sack dance
Chase Young demolished Nick Mullens, unleashed new sack dance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Trent Williams missed one snap and Chase Young took complete advantage.
Chase Young drops into coverage.
Sees opportunity to attack.
Gets the sack.
Time to dance. pic.twitter.com/5qGCyBEj4Y
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020
#PROBOWLVOTE @youngchase907‼️@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/m3iDJH7nsM
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 13, 2020
The play came early in Washington's game against the 49ers, and Young completely demolished San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens. What's interesting too is that Young initially dropped into coverage on the play before flashing his speed and athleticism to get to the passer.
Much has been made of the matchup between Williams, one of the best left tackles in the sport, and Young, the No. 2 overall pick this year. Young's big sack came after Williams left the field limping, though he returned on the next drive.
For the season Young has 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. In unofficial stats, Young makes a jaw-dropping play every week.