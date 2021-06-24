See who CBS Sports ranked ahead of Bears’ Justin Fields as best back-up QB

While there’s an argument to be made that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is arguably the most pro-ready rookie quarterback, right now he’s occupying the back-up role behind veteran Andy Dalton as the Bears want to give Fields time to develop behind Dalton.

CBS Sports ranked all 32 back-up quarterbacks in the NFL, and it’s certainly not a surprise that Fields landed among the best reserves in the league. He landed at No. 2 on the list, although he likely should’ve been No. 1 ahead of San Francisco’s Trey Lance given Fields’ is the more NFL-ready of the two rookie quarterbacks.

Denver quite literally had the option of adding Fields as the No. 2 instead of Bridgewater and chose otherwise. But most teams wouldn’t hesitate to gamble on the former’s skill set. Will he struggle if/when he takes over for Andy Dalton in Chicago? Probably. But this kid has all the physical tools to be a No. 1. The upside alone, as a potential franchise QB, vaults him up the list.

Matt Nagy caused a stir when he announced that Fields won’t be given the chance to win the starting job in training camp. The plan is not to rush him in his development, but Fields could wind up making things difficult on Nagy’s plan if he proves he’s ready much sooner than anticipated.

