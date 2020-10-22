SEE IT: Calais Campbell reacts to news Ravens traded for Yannick Ngakoue

Calais Campbell reacts to news Ravens traded for Yannick Ngakoue originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Calais Campbell has an old friend joining him on Baltimore’s defensive line.

The Ravens acquired Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade Thursday, shipping a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-rounder in exchange for the former Pro Bowl edge rusher. Ngakoue and Campbell played opposite each other on the Jaguars’ D-line for three years, including the 2017 season that saw Jacksonville reach the AFC Championship game.

Campbell was recording a video with Ravens staff members when the news broke that Ngakoue would be headed to Baltimore. He was wrapped up with the crew, so it was news to him when someone behind the camera told him about the trade.

“Dope, man that’s crazy,” Campbell said when he found out. “I know he’s probably ecstatic. I’m surprised he didn’t blow my phone up.”

Campbell then pulled out his phone.

“Oh he did hit me up a couple times,” he said laughing. “Talkin’ bout ‘call me.’”

Since he was already on camera, the Ravens used the opportunity to ask Campbell for his thoughts on Ngakoue joining the Ravens.

“I know he wants to win,” Campbell said. “He loves the game of football and this is a place where he’s gonna flourish. This culture, it’s going to help bring the best out of him and his game. And he’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be. He’s maturing, getting older and this team is gonna benefit with him being here.”

Ngakoue and Campbell combined for 26.5 sacks in 2017, when both players made the Pro Bowl and Campbell earned First Team All-Pro honors. Both players already have nine sacks between the two of them this year.

“His No. 1 thing is he is passionate, passion for the game and then No. 2, he’s very gifted,” Campbell said. “He’s willing to put the work in and I can’t wait to get him in here and hopefully we can go out there and do it like we used to — meet at the quarterback.”