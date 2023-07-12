See which Buckeyes made it on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Teams

Phil Steele, who releases an excellent, in-depth college football preview magazine every year, recently released his preseason All-American teams for the 2023 season.

Preseason All-American teams are very difficult to predict as there will inevitably be players who perform worse than expected and under-the-radar players that emerge. However, they’re still useful to set an expectation for players and teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Steele released first through fourth All-American teams. Offensively, each team featured one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, two tackles, two guards, and a center. Defensively, each team featured two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, four linebackers, two cornerbacks, and two safeties.

Steele featured six Ohio State players in total with two on the first team, three on the second team, and one on the third team.

Here’s a rundown of which Buckeyes caught the eye of Phil Steele.

First up … Phil Steele First-Team Preseason All-Americans

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a first down in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What to Know

Harrison Jr. is the clear-cut top receiver in college football heading into next season. Very few wide receivers can move the way he does at his size making him nearly impossible to defend.

Advertisement

He had a stellar sophomore campaign catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and has sky-high expectations coming into his junior year. He should be a human highlight reel yet again this fall.

Marvin Harrison Jr. appreciation post pic.twitter.com/CjJV1kTuDC — The 1870 Society (@the1870society) July 11, 2023

Tommy Eichenberg, Liinebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

After a stellar season last year, Eichenberg returns to the Buckeyes with high expectations as a preseason first-team All-American.

Advertisement

Prior to last season, Eichenberg had shown flashes of potential but was far too inconsistent. He stepped up his play in a big way last season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The first-team All-Big Ten selection had 120 tackles with 12 coming for a loss in 13 games.

Eichenberg will be an integral part of a defense that needs to be more consistent, particularly in big games for the Buckeyes to achieve what they’re capable of this season.

NEXT … Phil Steele Second-Team Preseason All-Americans

Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

Another star wide receiver makes the list as Emeka Egbuka comes in as a second-team preseason All-American for Phil Steele.

Advertisement

Egbuka has a strong case to be considered the second-best receiver in all of college football headed into next year. He may not get as much national recognition as he deserves due to playing alongside Harrison Jr., however, Buckeye fans know just how good he is.

Emeka Egbuka is about to go off this year pic.twitter.com/1XpL0LDh1o — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) May 15, 2023

Donovan Jackson, Offensive Guard

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

Donovan Jackson arrived on campus with high expectations as a former five-star. He’s lived up to those lofty expectations so far as in his first season of starting last year he earned a first-team all-conference team nod from the media.

Advertisement

With Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler all headed to the NFL, it’ll be important for Jackson to step up and play up to his potential this season.

J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates his sack of Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

Similar to Jackson, J.T. Tuimoloau arrived on campus with high expectations as a five-star recruit out of the 2021 class.

Tuimoloau had a strong sophomore year as he was second on the team in pressures with 32 and earned a first-team all-conference nod by the coaches. He had one of the best defensive games in program history against Penn State, recording two sacks, two interceptions (including a pick-six), and a forced fumble.

Advertisement

This season he will be one of the main contributors to a defensive line that projects to wreak a lot of havoc in opposing backfields.

Throwback to Jaylahn Tuimoloau’s crazy game against Penn State

pic.twitter.com/66FwhWeLxT — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) May 25, 2023

NEXT … Phil Steele Third-Team Preseason All-Americans

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

After dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout the season last year, Henderson wasn’t as productive as his freshman season where he ran for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 312 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

Advertisement

With an offseason to recover from his foot injury, Henderson comes into this season with high hopes. If he can get back to the explosiveness and speed he displayed his freshman year, he’ll be one of the most dynamic backs in the country.

TreVeyon Henderson is the fastest man alive pic.twitter.com/6ROnRM8LXW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow @evanrbach on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire