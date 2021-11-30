See It: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
After meeting with who used to be his players at 7:00 a.m. ET for somewhere between two and 11 minutes, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly sped away from campus and prepared for his journey to LSU.

If you’re interested in seeing any of Kelly’s trip from South Bend to Baton Rouge the LSU Football Twitter account has posted a variety of different pictures and we tried our best to provide a few captions to those the best way we saw fit below:

Departing South Bend

“I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports”

Getting on the Plane

“I will have more to share when we meet tomorrow at 7 A.M.”

On the plane

“I am so proud of all you have accomplished”

Sign away

“My sincere apologies for not being able to be the one to share the news with you”

Hold that Tiger?

“My love for you is limitless”

-Coach Kelly

