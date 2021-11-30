See It: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
After meeting with who used to be his players at 7:00 a.m. ET for somewhere between two and 11 minutes, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly sped away from campus and prepared for his journey to LSU.
If you’re interested in seeing any of Kelly’s trip from South Bend to Baton Rouge the LSU Football Twitter account has posted a variety of different pictures and we tried our best to provide a few captions to those the best way we saw fit below:
Departing South Bend
We Got Our Guy pic.twitter.com/vtYoyMBdVB
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021
“I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports”
Getting on the Plane
Next Stop: BTR pic.twitter.com/BIvX7mTEnO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021
“I will have more to share when we meet tomorrow at 7 A.M.”
On the plane
Ready. pic.twitter.com/uxF4gUYiO6
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021
“I am so proud of all you have accomplished”
Sign away
Officially Calling Baton Rouge Home pic.twitter.com/xxkQ1VfX1w
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021
“My sincere apologies for not being able to be the one to share the news with you”
Hold that Tiger?
Time To Roll pic.twitter.com/Vq5xy9U0ck
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021
“My love for you is limitless”
-Coach Kelly
