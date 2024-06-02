SEE IT: Brett Baty hits two home runs for Triple-A Syracuse

In his second game since getting demoted from the big leagues to Triple-A, Brett Baty launched a pair of towering home runs on Sunday afternoon in the Syracuse Mets' 7-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons.

Baty's first blast, a solo shot, came in the third inning on the first pitch thrown by RHP Troy Watson (a 94 mph fastball) that extended Syracuse's lead by one. The ball traveled 416 feet to straightaway center and had an exit velocity of 105.2 mph.

The third baseman, batting second in front of Luisangel Acuña, then hit a two-run shot in the eighth off an 87 mph cutter from RHP Beau Sulser to pad the lead and make it 7-1. This ball was hit 104 mph off the bat to right center field and went even farther than his first, 420 feet.

Baty finished 2-for-5 and is now 3-for-9 with a 1.200 OPS since joining Syracuse. The Mets are hoping the time away from the big league club can rejuvenate the once highly touted prospect after he continued to struggle at the majors.

In 49 games this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .225 with four home runs and three doubles in 151 at-bats.

Meanwhile, his replacement, Mark Vientos, is enjoying a red-hot start at the plate since getting called up from Triple-A.

But Vientos went hitless in three at-bats in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.