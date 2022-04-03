See Brady Manek's teary-eyed hug with family after UNC beat Duke basketball in Final Four

North Carolina forward Brady Manek enjoyed an emotional embrace with his family after UNC beat Duke in the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.

UNC beat Duke 81-77.

Manek had 14 points, four rebounds, and three blocked shots in 39 minutes.

He was able to enjoy a hug with his brother, Kellen Manek, and his parents, Cary and Tina Manek.

As they embraced, Brady Manek was still in his jersey on the side of the court. His mom's head rested on Brady's right shoulder. His brother's head and dad's head rested on Brady's left shoulder.

Brady Manek's eyes were red when he finished the hug.

No. 2-seeded Duke ended the season 32-7 overall. No. 8 seed North Carolina improved to 29-9 overall.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Brady Manek #45 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with fans after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

UNC advances to face Kansas in the NCAA Tournament national championship game on Monday.

In their earlier meetings this season, Duke beat North Carolina 87-67 on Feb. 5 in Chapel Hill, and North Carolina beat Duke 94-81 on March 5 in Durham.

Here's more Duke, UNC basketball news:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Brady Manek #45 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with fans after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Hubert Davis is the North Carolina men's basketball head coach. Mike Krzyzewski is the Duke men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: See Brady Manek's teary-eyed family hug after UNC's Final Four win