See the Boston Globe's front pages after Patriots reach Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For the third straight season, the Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl. This time they'll take on the Rams after defeating the Chiefs in an exhilarating AFC title game.

Also for the third straight season, Pats fans get to wake up to countless joyous headlines commemorating New England getting a chance to compete for another title. Here's a peek at The Boston Globe's front pages for Monday. . .

