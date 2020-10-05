See it: Bill Belichick wears two masks on sideline of Patriots-Chiefs game

Bill Belichick wears two masks on sideline of Patriots-Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The past week has not been a banner one for the NFL in terms of safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Postponements and outbreaks have the league working to be more vigilant and mindful of safety procedures.

That includes Bill Belichick, who doubled up on his masks during the Patriots Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Belichick with the double mask coverage for tonight's game! 😷 pic.twitter.com/XJTMGEEB1N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2020

New England was in the thick of the problems in recent days as quarterback Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test led to the contest being moved from its original Sunday scheduled time. This came shortly after the Tennessee Titans had an outbreak that saw 20 members (10 players, 10 personnel members) test positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24.

It forced their Week 4 game against the Steelers to be shifted around to later in the season, impacting other teams such as the Ravens.

At the same time, the league is still struggling to get all personnel to comply with the COVID-19 procedures laid out, most notably the one that requires coaches to wear masks at all times on the sideline during a game.

Head coaches have been fined $100,000 while teams have been fined $250,000 as well. With some still not fully cooperating, commissioner Roger Goodell has explained that the loss of draft picks or even the forfeiting of a game are now on the table.

Belichick seems to have received the message, as he is going with the double mask for Monday night. Many coaches try to copy his style and genius, so if this is what it takes to be safe, hopefully, many follow.