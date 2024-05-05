See the best photos, videos from 2024 Kentucky Derby: Mystik Dan’s win, fashion, celebrities

A lush, new paddock. Plenty of celebrity sightings. Memorable fashion moments. The 150th Kentucky Derby was all that and more as 156,710 people were on hand to watch Mystik Dan’s thrilling victory via a photo finish in the Run for the Roses on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Here are some of the best photos and video from the first Saturday in May. On display was a Kentucky tradition, reflecting the grand spectacle the Kentucky Derby has become since it was first ran in 1875.

Mystik Dan, top with Brian Hernandez Jr. up, wins the 150th Kentucky Derby. Mark Mahan

Mystik Dan, right with Brian Hernandez Jr. up, wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Alex Slitz

Brian Hernandez Jr. celebrates after winning the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby aboard Mystik Dan. Alex Slitz

Lexington-based trainer Kenneth McPeek walks to the winner’s circle after Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby with Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard. Amy Wallot

Fans in the paddock watch the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Brian Hernandez Jr. guides Mystik Dan (3) just before winning the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Alex Slitz

Spectators gather in the infield before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Alex Slitz

A man carries a woman across a puddle in the infield ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Alex Slitz

Specators watch the action ahead of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Amy Wallot

Spectators cheer during the eighth race of the day at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. Alex Slitz

Martha Barreto drinks a mint julep at Churchill Downs on Saturday. She found her fuchsia and orange fascinator online. Amy Wallot

Jasmine Aleem and Nick Gooding are coordinated in yellow for Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs. Amy Wallot

Karen Smith found her rose purse on Temu for Kentucky Derby 150. It went with her red and gold outfit. Her nails were done by Nail Envogue in Lexington. Amy Wallot

John Allen wears a bright red suit for Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs. It’s the same suit he wore for Mardi Gras. Amy Wallot

Saul Sugarman wears a dress he created to Kentucky Derby 150. Amy Wallot

Jeff, Stacey and Reed Sheppard pose on the red carpet along with Reed’s girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, at the Kentucky Derby. Abbey Cutrer

Martha Stewart is escorted through the crowds at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Bryan Woolston

NFL star Travis Kelce, also sometimes referred to as Mr. Taylor Swift, walks through the paddock at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Mark Cornelison/Mark Cornelison

Lexington chef Sam Fore is just as excited about our tiny mic as I am! pic.twitter.com/etQyTxoQah — Monica Kast (@monica_kast) May 4, 2024

A bow tie made of wood was hard to miss on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Spectators overlook the paddock early in the day ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Alex Slitz

Churchill Downs unveiled a new paddock for the 150th Kentucky Derby. Edward Marlowe

Garey Faulkner of Cincinnati stands near the paddock before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Alex Slitz

A spectator wearing horse-themed socks waits near the paddock before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Alex Slitz

Gov. Andy Beshear shares his thoughts on the 150th Derby, and his Derby pick: Sierra Leone for the horse’s connection to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/F3dc6IcVP9 — Monica Kast (@monica_kast) May 4, 2024

Lexington artist Wylie Caudill talks fashion, Churchill Downs art and his Derby pick pic.twitter.com/awMhgdTnef — Monica Kast (@monica_kast) May 4, 2024

It’s Reed Sheppard’s first Derby, and his pick is Mystic Dan pic.twitter.com/ij05KWcPmh — Monica Kast (@monica_kast) May 4, 2024

Fans enter the track on at Churchill Downs for the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Amy Wallot

A jockey rides a bicycle back to the barns after morning workouts Saturday ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Horses are bathed after morning workouts on the day of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

